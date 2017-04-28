Table Tennis: Toby and Bethany to take on the best in national championships

Toby and Bethany Ellis won the 2017 Lancashire Boys U11 and Lancashire Girls U11 county table tennis titles at Blackburn earlier this year.

The brother and sister, who both attend Great Wood Primary School, will now going on to represent their county in the Schools Individual Table Tennis Championships.

Over 350 players representing 50 counties will gather at the Aldersley Leisure Village, Wolverhampton on Saturday, April 29 for the staging of the finals of the Butterfly Schools’ National Individual Table Tennis Championships.

This is the largest one day event in the table tennis calendar in England.

Following these championships, the English Schools Table Tennis Association will select representative teams to play in the Invitation International to be held in June 2017 with teams from England, Guernsey, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Scotland and Wales all competing.

Toby is also representing England at the six nations international event in Wales next weekend and representing the North West’s Under 13s in the Regional Championships in Kettering later in June.

Bethany is number one in the under 10 girls in England on last month’s rankings from Table Tennis England and her high ranking means she qualifies for all four age groups – u10, u11, u12 and u13 for the national championships later in June held at Kettering.

Toby qualifies for both applicable age groups too under 12 and under 13.