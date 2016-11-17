Table Tennis: Smith and Gott lead way as Raptors beat B team

Raptors hosted Morecambe B in the latest round of Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League fixtures, with Raptors winning 27 points to eight.

Dave Smith and Dave Gott were both in superb form, taking the maximum nine points each.

In the surprise result of the evening, Matthew Westworth beat Carl Stebbing 3-0, and with a number of other close games going to the fifth, it left the Morecambe B side feeling that they could have done better.

University B momentum came to an abrupt halt as they hosted Trimpell Bulldogs, with Bulldogs winning 3-30. St Luke’s B won 25 points to 10 against Trimpell City.

Martin Wakelin, for St Luke’s B, took nine points, and in response, newcomer Tom Mellors gained seven points for the struggling City side.

In their second match of the week, Morecambe B hosted Trimpell City in a bottom of the table clash.

The match saw Toby Ellis cement his number one position, winning all nine points.

With the match evenly poised at 18-17, a 3-0 doubles win for Morecambe B duo Matthew Westworth and Toby Ellis ensured a 21 points to 17 points win for the young Morecambe side.

The results of games played this week see Trimpell Bulldogs leapfrog their way to the top of the Premiership, with both Morecambe B and Trimpell City climbing two places each to eighth and nintth respectively.

Plans are now in hand to start the Lancaster Morecambe Junior League, players of all abilities will be accommodated.

All matches will be played at the multi table venue, Morecambe Community High School Sports Hall.