Table Tennis: Raptors prove too good for title-chasing University A

In the latest round of the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis league, Trimpell Raptors played host to title prospects University A.

The match, however, didn’t live up to its top billing with Raptors winning comfortably 28-4.

Giving small comfort to the visitors, Championship player Dale Brookes proved the main resistance from the Uni A team, beating Raptors’ Dave Smith 13-15 in the fourth and in another closely fought match with Dave Gott losing out in the fifth.

Morecambe A had a visit from Premier League leaders Bulldogs. Bulldogs, with Ray Carr in his 64th playing year in the Lancaster and Morecambe league showing no signs of relinquishing top spot by winning comfortably 12 points to Bulldog’s 30.

Trimpell City recorded their second successive points win following a visit to Garstang Bandits.

City’s top man of the evening was Danny Welbourne taking all nine points closely followed by Tom Mellors with eight.

In return Bandits player Owen Pye gaining a respectable seven points, followed by Adam Cooper with five.

University B played host to St Lukes B with St Lukes winning 17-20, Martin Wakelin for St Lukes again proving difficult to beat, taking all nine points in a close match.

Elsewhere, in a catch- up game Morecambe A hosted University A in their second match of the week with the Morecambe A side demonstrating greater stamina, winning 25 points to Uni A’s 13.

The results of the week’s games see Trimpell Bulldogs consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League table with no change at the foot of the table for the bottom four teams.

*The first round of Lancaster and Morecambe Junior League fixtures begins on December 1, with all games being played at Morecambe Community High School Sports Hall.