Table Tennis: Raptors have Bulldogs on tight leash as top two clash

As the halfway stage of the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League approaches, the top two teams met as Trimpell Raptors hosted leaders Trimpell Bulldogs.

Bulldogs got off to slow start with Danny Welbourne no match for Paul Stebbing but Phil Goymer managed to give hope to the visiting team with wins over Dave Smith, followed by a narrow 3-2 win over Dave Gott.

He then succumbed to Stebbing who took all nine points with the Bulldogs losing 26-11 on the night.

Morecambe A had a visit from St Lukes with Morecambe getting off to great start with wins from Adam Ordenez, Nathan Beamer and Aiden Branch before a fightback from St Lukes with Martin Wakelin, Mike Gregory and Paul Hines taking the next three games to level the match. The Morecambe side proved too strong however with the doubles pairing of Beamer and Ordonez winning 22-18.

St Lukes A had a visit from third place Garstang Annihilators in the closest match of the week.

Adam Soar took all nine points for Garstang, while Mathew Price for St Lukes was narrowly beaten by Soar in the fifth, gaining eight points for his team.

John Howarth gained seven points for St Lukes and five points each from Graeme Wheelhouse, Mike Armishaw and Francesca Currie left the match finely poised at 20-19 for the home side after nine games.

Annihilators’ Armishaw and Soar proved too strong in the doubles however, giving their team a 22-20 victory.

This week’s results see last year’s winners Trimpell Raptors ominously leapfrog Bulldogs in to the top position, leaving Bulldogs to ponder whether adopting a continental approach and allowing key players away on winter break is the best strategy.