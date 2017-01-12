Table Tennis: Raptors extend advantage at top of table

The second half of the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League season got off to an early start in 2017 with the Trimpell Raptors extending their lead at the top of the Premier Division.

Their team of Paul Stebbing, Carl Stebbing and Dave Gott boosted their title retention prospects by extending their advantage over their nearest rivals to 40 points.

The incumbent champions showed no signs of Christmas excess, dismantling any opposition from Morecambe’s young guns side of Matthew Cooke, Adam Ordonez and Aiden Branch, winning 30 points to four in return.

Round two of the local Junior League is scheduled for Thursday, January 19.

*The latest England junior rankings see Beth Ellis the number one under 10 girl, Joseph Dennison the number six under 10 boy, and Toby Ellis the number 12 under 12 boy.