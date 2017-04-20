Table Tennis: Morecambe edge out holders in Coronation Cup

In the first Coronation Cup table tennis handicap semi-final, Morecambe youngsters Matthew Westworth, Toby Elllis and Bradley Wilkinson edged out holders Trimpell Bulldogs and their veterans Phil Goymer, Alan Holt and Ray Carr by nine points.

Despite a captain’s performance from Bulldogs’ Goymer, the 50 point team handicap was just enough to see Morecambe reach their first ever Coronation Cup final.

In an even closer encounter in the second semi-final, Premier League champions Trimpell Raptors players Paul Stebbing, Carl Stebbing and Dave Smith just failed to overcome a 50-point handicap against St Luke’s trio of Knowles, Hines and Martin Wakelin by eight points.

The talking point of the match was Stebbing’s inspired performance, gaining 84 points including a scintillating 21-6, 21-7 win over Chris Knowles in the last match.

For St Luke’s, a key moment of the tie was Wakelin’s comprehensive win over Raptor’s Smith, whose declining form continues to gather pace.

In the Riley Cup semi-finals, 3-1-5 beat holders St Luke’s E and will contest the final on April 24 at Trimpell Social Club against Trimpell Dragons, who overcame Garstang C in the other last four contest.