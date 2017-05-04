Table Tennis: Morecambe B edge out St Luke’s

The Riley and Coronation Cup competition finals concluded the season in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League last week.

Representing the Premier League, Ken Richardson’s Morecambe B played St Luke’s, with the Morecambe young guns having a 25-point handicap advantage.

Paul Hines edged out Matthew Westworth 40 points to 39 points, Chris Knowles gained another five points for St Luke’s against Bradley Wilkinson before Toby Ellis wiped out any advantage by gaining 12 points back against Martin Wakelin.

Hines then netted 18 points for St Luke’s against Wilkinson before Westworth accrued 20 points for the Morecambe side against Wakelin, Morecambe B eventually winning 406 points to 369.

Representing the Championship Division, 3-1-5 Table Tennis played Trimpell Dragons with 3-1-5 having a 50-point handicap advantage.

3-1-5’s Bob Quick beat Mike White 42 point to 35 before Davide Viana overcame Ian Gee, netting 15 points back for the Dragons followed by another 10 points from Derek Metcalfe in the game against Graham Brandwood.

Quick wins for White, Metcalfe, Viana and again Metcalfe, netted the Dragons 67 points.

Good wins from Brandwood and Quick weren’t enough to prevent Dragons winning 379 points to 358.

The event was held at Trimpell Sports and Social Club and the matches were officiated by Ken Richarsdon and Graeme Moorby with trophies presented at the end of the evening by president David Hughes in what proved to be a well-attended event.

*Local youngsters took part in the National Championships in Wolverhampton at the weekend.

Toby Ellis lost in the Under 12s final while his sister Bethany lost to the eventual winner in the quarter-finals in the Under 10 girls event.