Table Tennis: Morecambe B are Annihilated by impressive Garstang team

The Morecambe B side of Matthew Westworth, Toby Ellis and Bradley Wilkinson lost 30-6 at home to Garstang Annihilators in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League last week.

The Garstang side had no difficulties with the Morecambe team with Westworth losing out in five to Tommy Kennedy in the pick of the pairings.

Ninth-place Trimpell City put in an uninspired performance, losing 11-24 against a St Lukes A side of Graeme Wheelhouse and Tony March with nine games each and Matthew Price with six.

Best performance for City was a dazzling 3-0 win in the doubles, taking their points tally into double figures.

Eleventh-place Garstang Bandits lost out at home 13-24 to Morecambe A, with Aiden Branch taking all nine points, followed by Nathan Beamer with eight and Mathew Knowles-Cooke with four for the visiting side. Adam Copper put in a great performance, taking eight points for Garstang, narrowly losing in five against Branch after wins against Beamer and Knowles-Cooke.

This week’s results sees the struggling Garstang B side pull back five points on their nearest rivals with Morecambe A climbing to fifth place.

Veterans County Team Activities Lancaster and Morecambe lost out to Bay neighbours Barrow 9-1.

Despite playing well the Vets team of Paul Stebbing, Dave Gott and Dave Smith were well beaten with seven of the pairings won 3-0.

Stebbing, having lost his first two matches, managed to win against Barrow’s number one player.