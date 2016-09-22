Table Tennis: Megan and Alice to represent Lancashire

Lancaster Girls Grammar School students Megan and Alice Dillon recently represented England North West at the school games in Loughborough.

On September 10 and 11, both girls qualified to play for Lancashire at junior level, under 18s.

They will play against teams from several other counties next month in Wellingborough, Northampton.

On Sunday, September 18, Alice played in the Two Star tournament in Blackpool, coming runner-up in cadets (under 15s) and winning the under 18s.

The girls have further trips to Derby and Stockton, Middlesbrough, over the next few weeks to kick off a busy start to the table tennis season.