Table Tennis: Great Wood pupils to represent North West

Great Wood School pupils Adam and Joseph Dennison have qualified for the U11 Boys Table Tennis England Inter Regional Championships in early June in Kettering, representing the North West team of Cumbria, Lancashire and Cheshire.

Genievie Holchanks has also qualified in the U13 Girls section.

The Table Tennis England National Championships are to be held in late June also in Kettering.

Thomas Barratt (U10 boys), Joseph Dennison (U10 and U11), Adam Dennison (U11 and U12) all made it through the regional qualfiying round in the boys’ section.

Zoe Grime (U12 and U13), Eve Clement (U12), Genievie Holchanks (U13) qualified in the girl’s section.