Table Tennis: Garstang struggle to cope with tremendous Trimpell

The Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League entered its Christmas break with the finals of the Kennon Trophy and Kennon Plate.

In the Premiership the Trophy finale was between Trimpell Raptors and Garstang Annihilators.

Dave Gott got the Raptors off to a good start by taking advantage of his three-point handicap and winning in four ends.

This was followed by an efficient display by Paul Stebbing, winning against Kelly Southward in three.

The Raptors’ Martin Shaw then put in another good performance for his side by beating Tommy Kennedy in four ends and Graham Coupe 11-7 in the fifth in the closest game of the evening as the Garstang side went down 5-0.

In the Championship Trimpell Dragons took on Garstang Crusaders for the Kennon Plate with Dudley Jackson putting the Trimpell team into an early lead against Kevin Aughton.

The Crusaders’ Robert Harry managed to stem the flow with a win against Graham White, winning 11-6 in the fifth but wins for Dragons’ Mike White against Robert Harry and Jackson against Harry Grundy saw them to a 5-1 win.

The trophies were presented by league president David Hughes.