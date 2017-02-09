Table Tennis: District juniors impress at Lancashire County Individual Championships

Lancaster and Morecambe youngsters dominated the Lancashire County Individual Table Tennis Championships in Blackburn on Saturday.

District juniors came out on top across the age groups to progress to the English National Championships in Birmingham in April.

Morecambe Community High School’s Adam Ordenez won the under 19 boys event with Lancaster Royal Grammar School’s Nathan Beamer the runner-up.

Ripley St Thomas Academy’s Tommy Kennedy won the under 16s from Martin Kwon while sisters Megan and Alice Dillon from Lancaster Girls Grammar School won the girls’ under 16 and under 14 events.

The under 14 boys competition also had a local winner, with Morecambe Community High School’s Matthew Westworth coming out on top.

In the under 13 girls Lancaster Girls Grammar School’s Genevieve Holchaks saw off Morecambe Community High School’s Zoe Grime in the final to make it three straight county championship wins, the first two coming at under 11.

She had to come from behind, Grime racing into a 2-0 lead only for Holchaks to fire back for victory in a repeat scoreline of last year’s quarter-final.

In the younger age range Great Wood Primary School was well represented, sending six pupils to the boys’ under 11s event and five to the corresponding girls’ event.

The last four of the boys’ event was a Lancaster and Morecambe affair, Toby Ellis, Adam Dennison and Dylan Wareing from Great Wood joined by Torrisholme’s Will Walker.

Ellis saw off Dennison in the first semi-final while the other last four contest went right down to the wire, Wareing coming from 2-0 down to win the match 16-14 in the deciding set.

Ellis then prevailed in the final to retain his title while there was also success for the Great Wood girls as Bethany Ellis came out victorious.