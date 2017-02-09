Table Tennis: Bulldogs too good for City in battle of Trimpell teams

Trimpell Bulldogs demonstrated their quality by beating Trimpell City 29-8 in the Lancaster and Morecambe Table Tennis League.

Pick of the matches was Danny Welbourne against Ray Carr with Welbourne winning in five ends.

City lacked the experience and variety of game to prevent Phil Goymer and Alan Holt taking nine points each with Carr collecting 20 nets, 15 edges and crucially eight points for the Bulldogs side. In another local derby Lancaster Uni A played Uni B and the match went as expected after some close games, the A team winning 30-11 with Marco Tang, Agnes Kwok and Xiao Collins all collecting maximum points.

Match of the evening was Matthew George who narrowly lost out 12-10 to Marco Tang in the fifth end.

Garstang Annihilators hosted St Luke’s B with Annihilators winning 24-12.

Graham Coupe and Tommy Kennedy took nine points, Tom Clark with five.

In return, Paul Hines got five points and Martin Wakelin four with a doubles win in four ends taking the St Luke’s side to 12 points.

St Luke’s A welcomed strugglers Garstang Bandits with St Luke’s winning 28-7.

John Howarth and Mathew Price took maximum points for the St Lukes A team, in return Adam Cooper managed four points and Michael Cooper three. As the top teams get into their stride Raptors’ lead at the top was reduced to 18 points over Bulldogs.