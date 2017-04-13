Table Tennis: Bulldogs book place in semi-finals after winning their derby clash

In the Coronation Cup Trimpell City were at home to Trimpell Bulldogs in a local derby match where City had a 125 point to 25 point advantage.

Danny Welbourne got City off to a great start against Ray Carr, holding his own and coming out with equal points.

The 100 point handicap advantage then took a severe denting with Geeza Bilton losing out to Phil Goymer by 31 points with Bulldogs’ team spurred on to win comfortably by 32 points.

In the closest tie of the cup competitions, Trimpell Raptors welcomed Morecambe A with Raptors giving away 75 points but in pursuit of the league and cup treble after retaining their title last week and the Kennon Trophy in January.

The Raptors’ team of Paul Stebbing, Martin Shaw and Dave Smith were against Nathan Beamer, Hudson Nuttall and Adam Ordonez with the Morecambe A side putting in a sufficiently strong performance to leave the Morecambe team five points ahead with one game remaining.

In the deciding game Stebbing’s power proved too much for Ordonez to handle with Raptors taking the tie by 10 points and winning 347 to 337.

In other matches, Morecambe B took full advantage of their handicap to beat visited Garstang Annihilators and booked their place in the semi finals, as did the St Luke’s side who had no difficulty overcoming Garstang Bandits.

*Toby Ellis of Morecambe B has just completed a successful weekend in the England U10 team in the Six Nations tournament, held in Wales, which England won.

Toby finished with a 100 per cent record.

The organisers presented Toby and his fellow team members with commemorative gold medals.

*Alice Dillon took on the best young table tennis players in the country at the Cadet National Cup.

She was seeded sixth at the tournament in Preston and took on the best of the rest in a round-robin format, winning two out of her nine matches to finish in eighth place.