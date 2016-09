Bethany Ellis followed in the footsteps of her elder brother, Toby. by winning the prestigious North West Two Star tournament held in Blackpool at the weekend.

Bethany now has England ranking points which will enable her to enter further national events.

She is a member of the Lancaster and Morecambe Junior programme and attends Great Wood Primary School.

The junior training sessions at Morecambe Community High School will continue this season, contact 01524 781000 for details.