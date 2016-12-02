Swimming: Young Otters are in Winter wonderland after medals haul

Carnforth Otters were well represented in the North West Regional Winter Championships, with eight of the top squad swimmers achieving qualifying times in multiple events.

Despite being in the middle of heavy winter training, the swimmers were a credit to head coach Mark Smith and had a very successful weekend, winning nine medals, achieving eight personal bests and four qualifying times for the National Winter Championships.

Competing in the 16 and under age group were Aimee Banks, Alex Livingstone, Ben Winterburn, Ella Mounsey, Hannah Edwards, Holly Salisbury and Richard Mead.

Between them they achieved a fantastic 13 top-10 placings, with Alex Livingstone highest placed ,winning bronze in her favoured event 200m Backstroke.

Josh Thompson competed in the 18 years and over category and won medals in all of his eight events, an impressive four of which were golds and he added four national qualifying times to the five he had previously achieved.