Swimming: Otters return from Cumbria with large collection of medals

Swimmers from Carnforth Otters recently returned from the Cumbria County Championships with an impressive 44 podium places and in one event, the 14 and over girls 100 freestyle, they had a clean sweep with gold, silver, bronze and the fourth position against tough competition.

The meet, held at Kendal Sports Centre was selected to give younger swimmers a chance to put their training to the test.

It was also an opportunity for many of the club’s more experienced swimmers to update their times in order to qualify for Lancashire County Championships in January.

At the younger nine year old age group, Evie Robinson returned with a gold in the 50m freestyle with a time of 40.17, with Kayleigh Craggs taking silver in the 50m backstroke in 46.18.

Also putting in superb swims were Felix Brakewell who took silver in 50 freestyle with a 39.10, Ronan Maher who won bronze in 50 freestyle and 100m freestyle, Honey Pinkerton-Mclean in 50 backstroke (44.00), Amy Huntington in 50 freestyle (42.11) and Madeline Meeks in 50 breaststroke (61.22)

At the ten-year-old age group, Owain Heathcote Jones took four golds and a silver medal with Lancashire county qualifying times in all events.

George Wilby took one gold and three bronze medals with a Lancashire county qualifying time and Anya White took two bronze medals in 100 freestyle (1:20.78) and 50 breaststroke (48.52).

Archie Honeysett won silver in the 400 freestyle (7:02.75) and Ashton Pinnington took silver in the 100 IM (1:36.79). Rosie Wallings had a superb meet taking bronze in the 100m breaststroke in 1:45.50 and the 50m backstroke (42.14). Also clocking some good times was Angus Sands and Imogen Sharpe.

At the 11 year old age groups, Sacha Robb was superb, taking four silver medals and three bronze. Hannah McMillan took silver in the 200IM in 3:03.41 with new member Paige Evans putting in some good swims including a fourth place in the 400m freestyle.

The 12 and 13 year old age groups were represented by five swimmers including Alice Sands who had a fantastic meet with a gold in the 200m freestyle (2:24.72), two silvers in 200 breaststroke (3:03) and 200IM (2:46.79) and a bronze in the 50 breaststroke (39.71), two of which were Lancashire county qualifying times.

Also, Ieuen Blackwell took a gold in 50 backstroke (36.24) and two silvers in 50 freestyle (31.51) and 100 backstroke (1:18.70).

Ellie Howley achieved excellent times in seven events with a solid fourth place in the 400 freestyle (5:37.49). Kirsty Maher competed in the 50 breaststroke and 50 fly and Madison Craven in four events with a solid ninth place in the 50m breaststroke (46.77).

The 15 year old girls were superb with Ella Mounsey leading the way in the 100 freestyle with a 1.04.23 closely followed by Emma Whittaker (1:04.87), Hannah Edwards (1:05.16) and Stephanie Driscoll (1:06.81).

Hannah Edwards also took a further two golds, three silvers and two bronze, achieving Lancashire county qualifying times in all but one event.

Kiera Richmond took bronze in 200m breaststroke with Lancashire county times in this and the 200m IM, Ben Winterburn took gold in the 400 freestyle (4:28.03), a Lancashire county time, gold in the 50 backstroke (31.08) and silver in the 50m fly (31.46).

Aimee Turner took bronze in the 50 fly (1:19.21), Isabelle Woodman achieved a personal best in the 200m freestyle (2:38.07), Ruby Frankland a Lancashire county time in 200m freestyle and Verity Mills personal bests in all events.

Carnforth Otters now looks forward to Lancashire County Championships in January, the North Lancs League and for the younger swimmers Microleague North West.