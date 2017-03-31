Swimming: Investment in Otters will allow club to expand

The district’s young competitive swimmers and triathletes training with Carnforth Otters have been given a big boost with the announcement by the Amateur Swimming Association of an investment to help expand the club.

The award from the association’s Club Development Fund aims to increase the club’s membership by 25 per cent over the next three years, increase the skill base through the integration of additional coaches and further develop the training program.

The news puts the final touch on an incredible 12 months that has seen the younger swimmers in the club joining the North West region’s elite’s, Preston, Southport and Leyland in the North West Microleague finals and four of the club’s top swimmers qualifying for nationals.

Sophie Casson has also broken the European masters record for 200m freestyle and two young swimmers have won national titles in triathlon and pentathlon.

The club’s head coach, Mark Smith said: “Our bid was based on our performance record over the past 10 years and our potential for further expansion given the opening of the Bay Gateway that gives improved access to Salt Ayre.

“It is fantastic to get the news that the ASA are investing in our club.

“We already have several coaches enrolled on courses to expand their qualifications and a number of parents and swimmers training up to teach.

“Now our challenge is to make space for more swimmers and take the club to the next level in terms of our competitive program”