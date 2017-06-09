Swimming: Elizabeth wins award at Blackpool Rocks gala

Lancaster City Swimming and Water Polo Club enjoyed a fabulous weekend at the Blackpool Rocks swimming gala.

Elizabeth Wareing won the award for best 11-year-old girl over the weekend to add to several personal bests,and gold,silver and bronze medals.

Millie Sykes impressed with two golds, a silver and a bronze with Harry Sykes equally impressive, winning two gold and two bronze.

Malachy Duffin had an excellent competition with four personal bests including a sub 30s 50m freestyle time. Aidan Duffin collected a silver in the 50m breaststroke with several good personal bests.

There were strong swims and a multitude of personal bests from Macy Evans , Hannah Eaton, Daisy Pollit, Emily and Katie Wilson.

Daniel Leach and Toby Easton had a great competition with Daniel winning silver in the 100m butterfly with a tremendous personal best.

Marcus Robinson, Hayden Sole, Harry Shaw all achieved personal bests in several events over the two days and swam well, Marcus had a very quick time in the 100m individual medley.

There were a multitude of personal bests from Lancaster’s other team members Celina Hart, Anan Clarke, Holly Satterley, Imogen Barker, Jasmine Robson, Amy Peacock and Oliver Titley which was tribute to their tremendous efforts.