Swimming: Duo impress at British National Championships

Lancaster City Swimming and Water Polo Club members Emily Peck and Robin Austin enjoyed success at the British National Championships held at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

Fifteen-year-old Emily had a sensational swim to finish seventh in the 50m backstroke final with a personal best time of 30.34s.

She also qualified in multiple other events including the 100m backstroke with a time of 1.06.41s and the 50m freestyle in 27.23s.

Robin , also 15, had a fantastic swim in the 100m breaststroke to finish 12th in a time of 30.34s, a significant personal best, missing out narrowly by 0.02s on the final.