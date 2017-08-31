Surfing the psychedelic in Lancaster with new all day festival

A brand new all day celebration of psychedelia lands in Lancaster next weekend.

Lune Attack will take place at The Park Hotel on September 9 from 2pm until late.

From 60’s inspired garage-rock to forward looking psychedelia the festival hosts artists from all parts of the psychedelic spectrum.

Organised by local psych fans and in tandem with Supermarché Design Studio, the lineup has been curated with some of the finest acts from across the country.

Electric Octopus will be hitting Lancaster as part of their extensive UK tour.

From Belfast the three piece’s music is forward thinking psych with contemporary jazz influences. Their current Album ‘This is Our Culture’ has garnered massive critical acclaim and views on youtube stand in the millions.

The 99 Degree are from Manchester and provide a psych/surf take on 60’s based garage punk.

Lancaster’s Pill Fangs - featuring Dan Heywood and Richard Turner alongside Rob Daniels and Simon Fletcher are also on the bill, while no festival of psychedelia would be complete without a set from the city’s Three Dimensional Tanx.

Ben Hall, one of the organisers, said: “We are so happy to announce Lancaster’s first and finest festival of psychedelia. We’ve dredged the River Lune for the best cosmic sludge with bands from all parts of the psychedelic spectrum.”

Also on the bill are Lancaster’s The Electric Lunes and The Highfield Shakes and Morecambe’s The Modern Pyramid.

DJs Simon Norfolk, Harry Gorst and Charlie Kondras will also be invading the silence with otherworldly sounds until well into the night.

Tickets for the event are £5 in advance and £7 on the door.

Advance tickets are available from the Supermarché Shop in King Street, Lancaster during daytime opening hours.