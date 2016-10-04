Student’s fundraising bid to help disadvantaged children

A teenager from Morecambe is raising money in a bid to travel to central America to help disadvantaged children.

Our Lady’s Catholic College sixth former Cielo Leary has been chosen to spend a year volunteering in Honduras from August 2017, with the Project Trust charity.

In order to secure a place with Project Trust, Cielo had to participate in a vigorous selection process including a four-day selection period on the remote Isle of Coll off the west coast of Scotland.

Cielo will be volunteering in an orphanage, a disadvantaged school or similar, organised by Project Trust.

She will be teaching English to students from the age of 11-19 and will be working with a variety of different age groups with the aim of improving their life opportunities.

She will also have the opportunity to teach disadvantaged children some sports, dance and other activities.

She said: “I feel that this will benefit me in the future as I will be able to transfer these skills in anything that I do when I am back home and use them to work with children in my area.

“I am passionate about giving the children an invaluable education that is both exciting and will help them with their lives in the future and I cannot wait to go out and do this.”

To do this, Cielo must raise £6,200. She is hoping to hold a car boot sale November to kickstart the fundraising.

You can help Cielo achieve her goal by going to her Just Giving page or ‘Cielo’s Year with Project Trust’ on Facebook.