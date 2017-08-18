Star pulls out of Morecambe Carnival

One of the headliners of this weekend's Morecambe Carnival has withdrawn from the event.

Aston Merrygold will not perform as scheduled on Morecambe Promenade this Sunday, it was announced today.

The former JLS front man has pulled out due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Simon Webbe from boy band Blue pulled out of the carnival earlier this week.

But pop band Toploader, TV and film star and singer Martine McCutcheon and boy band Union J are still due to appear on The Bay radio live stage.

A spokesman for The Bay said: "Rest assured there is still a free line up of fantastic local and national acts for the whole family to enjoy."

The carnival gets under way on Saturday with a programme of family entertainment on the prom including a sandcastle competition, sheep dog trials and a sky diving display.

Music gets under way on The Bay stage at 1pm on Sunday. A parade of floats starts at 1.30pm from the Morecambe lifeboat shop. Events conclude with a firework display at around 9pm on Sunday.

The weather forecast for the weekend according to the Met Office is sunshine and showers on Saturday and dry and sunny on Sunday.