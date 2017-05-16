Stagecoach staff celebrate 249 years of service

Stagecoach staff based in Morecambe are celebrating after clocking up an incredible 249 years of service.

Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire celebrated its employees’ long service with a ceremony at The Low Wood Hotel, in Windermere.

“With so many employees with 20, 25, and 30 years’ service, and retirees with 21, 23, 26 and 29 years’ service, this is proof of the commitment our staff have to customers and the passenger transport industry,” said Matt Cranwell, managing director at Stagecoach.”

Staff at the ceremony from left standing, Robert Iles, retired driver of 23 years, Tristan O’Callaghan, shift fitter of 20 years, Christopher Chinery, property cleaner of 20 years, Christine Chinery, engineering clerk of 20 years, Phil Craig, driver of 20 years, Pauline Whitaker, retired travel shop sales clerk of 23 years, William Hopps, retired driver of 29 years, Michael Morris of retired driver of 23 years, David Burgess, retired driving instructor of 21 years, Willie McPhail, operations manager of 20 years, Neville Topley, driver of 30 years. Seated, Bryan Walkden, chief engineer, Matt Cranwell and David Lee-Kong, operations director.