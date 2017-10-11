St Luke’s book place in final after City win

Week two of the Lancaster and Morecambe table tennis season saw teams take part in the semi finals of the Kennon Trophy and Plate competitions.

In the Premier Division, St Luke’s A/B hosted Trimpell City with City hoping to improve on last season’s form by securing the services of Dave Smith from Raptors.

St Luke’s A/B looked in rampant form and showed no signs of summer excess, going on to book their place in the decider with a 5-1 victory on the night.

Smith was the only resistance in a City side that looked as though they were still in holiday mode.

In the Championship Plate Competition, Ken Richardson’s new prospects Morecambe A went head-to-head with Trimpell Dragons.

In what proved to be a fantastic opening match theDragons were annihilated by Morecambe A’s trio of juniors Adam Dennison, Thomas Barrett and Joe Dennison, who all set about the cup holders with only one result in mind.

With an exhibition of fine attacking play they destroyed the more experienced Trimpell side, winning a place in the final.

Confusion ensued in the second semi-final of the Plate competition in the local derby between St Luke’s D and St Luke’s E.

The D team were captured by transfer deadline rules and ineligible players and after originally losing the match 19-17 on games won, they managed to overturn the decision after appeal, winning the match 5-4 in sets despite having only two players.

Man of the match was Aaran Fearnley, winning all three sets for St Luke’s D, the closest of which saw him win 16-14 in the fifth game against John Riach.

At four sets all Keith Robertson stepped up to win 3-1 against Brendan Cronin to book a place in the final.

Both finals will be played on Monday, December 18 at Trimpell Social Club.