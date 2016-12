Will Cadman, from Halton, had his first tournament win last weekend at the Bowdon Junior Open Squash Tournament in Altrincham.

Playing against stiff competition from all over the North West, the 10-year-old who plays at 3-1-5 Gym, had some close matches, even rallying from going 2-1 down to win one match 3-2 on his way to the Under 11s title.