Squash: Vale to resume title challenge

Vale 1 will resume their challenge for promotion from Division four North of the North West Counties Squash League in the first match of the new year.

They face their closest rivals, Lancon 1, at home and will be out to avenge the 3-2 defeat suffered in the first game of the season against the police team.

Vale 1 are second in the table on 124 points – 22 behind leaders, YMCA Thornton 1 – and just one point ahead of the boys in blue.

Vale 2 are currently seventh out of 12 in Division Five North with a 13 point gulf to the team in sixth place.

They will hope to pick up points on Thursday when they play local rivals 3-1-5 Fourths who they beat 5-0 in the opening match of the season.