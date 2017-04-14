Squash: Vale seconds end season well

Vale 2 finished their season on a high by beating YMCA Thornton 2, reversing a heavy defeat earlier in the season.

Team stalwart Rob Kitchen kicked off the match in Div ision Five North of the North West Counties Squash League but came up against a tricky opponent and lost 3-0.

Next up was Chris Halldearn who took an early lead by winning the first game but was rocked by losing the next two.

He kicked on aggressively in the fourth with hard serves to win that game and, deploying the same tactics in the fifth, he came out the 3-2 winner.

On court one John Harker overcame his opponent 3-1, while on court two Max Castaldi displayed his youthful enthusiasm and relaxed approach to team squash, winning the first 15-7.

However, despite some thrilling rallies and his extraordinary shot-making, Max lost 3-1. That left the match at 2-2 with Vale’s number two Stuart Featon holding the key to victory.

He showed great athleticism despite going down 1-0 and saw off the opposition in the next two games, then lost the fourth after a titanic 21-23 struggle.

So, the match result hinged on the final game and it was Stuart who emerged victorious 15-8 which gave Vale a 3-2 match win.