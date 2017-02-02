Squash: Vale’s promotion hopes still alive

Vale of Lune’s squash teams suffered mixed fortunes last week with the firsts taking victory to keep their promotion hopes high while the seconds plunged to a 5-0 defeat.

For Vale 1, a 4-1 win against Village Blackpool 1 gave a boost to their promotion hopes, the victory leaving them just six points behind Lancon 1 in the table.

John Lambert strolled to a 3-0 win, with Adam Holtham at three, Shaun Gorry at four and Dave Jewitt at five all tasting victory.

Only Andy Haines at two suffered a reverse, losing 3-1. He took a close first game, lost the next two but rallied in a tough fifth game only to lose 14-16.

Vale 2 faced top-of-the-table St Annes 2 in Division 5 North but all lost 3-0 with only juniors’ coach Rob Kitchen taking a game off his opponent. However, Vale 2 remain sixth in the table.