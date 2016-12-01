Search

Squash: Vale knocked off top spot after defeat to Thornton

Vale of Lune’s squash teams racked up another double in their latest outings on court but this week they were not celebrating victories but reeling from defeats.

Vale 1 lost their newly-gained top spot in the North West Counties Squash League Division Four North to their closest rivals, YMCA Thornton 1, suffering a 4-1 defeat at home.

The first three players on court, Mathew George, Dave Jewitt and Shaun Gorry all went down 3-1 to their respective opponents. Andy Haines, playing at number two, also lost but only after a see-saw game in which he was at one stage 2-1 up. John Lambert at number one comfortably took the team’s only victory.

Seventh-placed Vale 2 faced Division Five North leaders Blackpool Cricket Club 4 away and lost a close encounter 3-2. Joe Hopkinson at number three went two games up but endured a nail-biting encounter as his opponent clawed it back to 2-2, Joe finally triumphing 15-13 in the decider.

Chris Halldearn at number five scored the side’s only other victory, winning 3-1.

John Harker at four lost 3-1, while Stuart Featon at two and Max Castaldi at one, each suffered 3-0 defeats.