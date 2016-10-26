Squash: Magnificent Max shines for county

Max Cadman, from Halton, represented Lancashire for the first time recently in an Inter County U13 squash tournament at the National Squash Centre in Manchester.

The 12-year-old won his first game 3-1 against Cheshire but lost the following two in close nip and tuck battles with Northumberland and Durham.

Lancashire finished second to a strong Northumberland side.

Max has only been playing for the last two and a half years, training at 3-1-5 Gym on Caton Road but has progressed quickly under the tutelage of their resident squash coach, Graham Green.