Squash: Double delight for Vale

Vale’s squash teams racked up a double in the latest matches in the North West Counties League.

Vale 1 went top of Division Four North with a 3-2 away win over Blackpool Cricket Club 3, taking them five points clear of YMCA Thornton 1.

The match see-sawed from the start with Mathew George winning 3-0. Dave Jewitt came unstuck at number four, losing 3-0, but Shaun Gorry put Vale back on track with a 3-0 win.

Andy Haines then went down 3-2 in an intriguing contest which saw him 2-1 up, only to lose 3-2.

The match was sealed when John Lambert at number one saw off his opponent 3-0.

Vale 2 faced Lancs Constabulary 2 and scored a convincing 5-0 win.

Chris Halldearn at number five got his side off to a good start with a battling 3-2 win while John Harker at four scored a confidence-boosting 3-0 win after a series of defeats.

Joe Hopkinson, Stuart Featon and Max Castaldi saw the Vale home.