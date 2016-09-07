Spice Girl visits Lancaster in 20th anniversary year

A Spice Girl is coming to Lancaster next week.

Melanie Chisholm, known as Melanie C, will visit The Bay radio studios to promote her new album and single.

Her visit next Tuesday comes 20 years after The Spice Girls shot to prominence and became the biggest girl pop band in the world.

Melanie, 42, has released a new solo album ‘Version of Me’ and single ‘Anymore’.

She was known as ‘Sporty Spice’ in The Spice Girls alongside Geri Horner (nee Halliwell), Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Melanie Brown.

Their first hit ‘Wannabe’ reached number one in 1996.

Melanie also had solo hits with ‘I Turn To You’ and ‘Never Be The Same Again’, as well as a hit duet with Bryan Adams ‘When You’re Gone’.