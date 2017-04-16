Special year for Wray Scarecrow festival

Plans are well underway for the Wray Scarecrow Festival which attracts hundreds to the village each year.

With less than a month to go organisers are busy preparing for the family day out.

This weekend (Saturday April 15) scarecrow figure, ‘Aunt Sally’ will be greeting shoppers in Lancaster city centre, handing out flyers and selling programmers for the festival and tickets for Wray’s Great Ball race.

This year the Wray Festival runs from Saturday April 22, until Monday May 1.

The Great Ball race takes place down the river from Kitting Bridge at 2pm on Sunday April 30. The 10- day programme features a number of events such as a 10k road race, a 100k cycle ride, a giant scarecrow parade and party, a country fair on the Bank Holiday Monday, the ball race and the fun fair.

During the event, the village is overrun with scarecrows of all shapes and sizes, from four centimetres to four metres tall.

There is a car boot sale on April 23, from 8am to 2pm, and a collectables market on April 30 from 11am to 4pm.

Monday May 1 is the final day, and the Wray Fair will feature Guinness World Record Holder, John Farnworth, who will be showcasing freestyle football tricks. There will also be a trials display from three times junior World Champion, Ben Slinger.

This is a special year for the festival as 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the Wray flood. Tickets via wrayscarecrows@gmail.com or call 01524 222311.