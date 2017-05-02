Special parade held in Morecambe to enrol new cadets

Lancaster mayor Coun Robert Redfern joined fellow councillors as new air cadets were enrolled at a special parade at the new remembrance garden in Morecambe.

Six new recruits were enrolled at the ceremony, which also saw a blessing of the new garden, which has been built at 455 (Morecambe and Heysham) Squadron RAF Air Cadets. The mayor and mayoress were met by the Officer-in-Charge of 455 Squadron Flight Lieutenant Samantha Riding RAF VR(T) and the Squadron Chaplin Father Tom Davis.

The parade was started by the Parade Commander FS Norman RAF, and 20 members of 455 Sqn paraded in front of the mayor, councillors, guests and parents.

The cadets showed off their drill abilities before the six cadets from enrolment flight made a promise “to serve their unit loyally and to be faithful to their obligations as a member of the RAF Air Cadets” in front of the mayor and their parents. After the parade, guests were invited to join the squadron at the blessing (opening) of the Remembrance Garden, with a short service led by Father Tom, which involved the mayor laying a wreath on behalf of the squadron and the people of the Lancaster district.

After the service, the squadron opened its doors to members of the public to look around and see what the RAF Air Cadets is all about.

More than 100 people including parents and guests watched the cadets give demonstrations on field craft, first aid and a flight simulator.

The squadron committee also organised an Easter raffle and tombola which helped raise much needed funds to keep the squadron operating over the next few months.

The squadron is always looking for adult volunteers as Uniform Staff/Civilian Instructors or committee members.

If you are 12 (and in Year 8) or older and would like to be involved in the organisation, visit the squadron on Outmoss Lane, Morecambe, LA4 5SZ on a Wednesday or Friday 7.30-9.30pm or contact them on Facebook (455 Sqn RAF Air Cadets), Twitter (@455Sqn) or by email at 455@aicadets.org.