Soul singer praises Morecambe Winter Gardens

A popular soul singer has pledged her support to the Morecambe Winter Gardens, urging the community to keep fighting for its survival.

Diane Shaw spoke to the Visitor ahead of her appearance at the Morecambe Live shows this weekend.

The Manchester soul singer is looking forward to returning to the resort and has many happy memories, including playing at the Winter Gardens.

She said: “The one place that sticks in my memory and fills me with a lot of emotions, is the Morecambe Winter Gardens. What a fantastic venue.

“I am hoping and praying they keep financing it and keep that place going, it is such a lovely building and the history behind it is wonderful.

“When I walked out on stage you feel the atmosphere and you feel the presence and all the stars that have been on stage before me. It is such a historical building, it should not be pulled down.”

Diane Shaw and her band will be performing at the Motown Magic Dance Party on Saturday August 27 at 7.30pm.

It will be the first time Diane has performed an evening show in Morecambe.

She said: “I am really looking forward to doing the show in the evening.

“The people of Morecambe are so friendly, they love the soul music here. You can’t beat this type of music, even if you don’t know the song, you still fall in love with the music.”

When told how she was compared to singer Beverly Knight by Morecambe DJ Steve Middlesbrough, Diane replied: “Oh wow, that is a massive compliment.

“Beverly Knight is a phenomenal singer so I appreciate that but I don’t know if I would put myself on the same level. Over the years I have managed to meet so many of my idols.

“The biggest two highlights for me is working with the Stylistics and Tito Jackson.

“Not in a million years did I ever think I would become a singer, I am quite shy really.”

Diane’s album, Love, Life and Strings, went straight to the number one position in the UK Soul Chart last year, where it stayed for two weeks.

Diane added: “We want to thank everyone who has supported the album, we did not expect what happened to happen.”