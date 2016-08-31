Son inspires cycle challenge

A Lancaster dad is cycling from London to Paris to fundraise for a charity which helped his son.

Emlyn Busby almost lost his son, Evan, to diabetes when he was just nine-years-old.

Evan Busby shortly before his diabetes diagnosis.

The 14-year-old was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2012 after complaining of feeling hot, tired and thirsty.

“Neither myself or my wife Dawn will ever forget the weeks leading up to Evan’s diagnosis,” said the dad-of-four.

“He was becoming moody and irritable, we had no idea that he was displaying typical symptoms of Type 1 diabetes and if we hadn’t taken him to the hospital when we did he would have slipped into a coma and things would have been far worse than they were.

“However, we were lucky and the staff at the RLI were and have continued to be fantastic and a great support.”

Evan Busby after diagnosis, as a keen cyclist.

After the near-death experience Emlyn decided to take on the 240-mile cycle challenge for Diabetes UK.

On Friday September 2, the 41-year-old will cycle for three days from London to Paris.

The Busby family say Diabetes UK has been a fantastic support since Evan’s diagnosis.

Emlyn, who is a partner at John Lewis, said: “Having almost lost my son at the age of nine to this incurable condition, every day provides challenges, both for Evan and for the rest of the family.

“As a mark of respect for him and how well he copes with the condition, I have set myself this challenge.

“This challenge isn’t just about raising money. I also want to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes, especially in children.”

Type 1 diabetes accounts for about 10 per cent of all adults with diabetes and is treated by daily insulin doses – taken either by injections or via an insulin pump.

Type 1 diabetes can develop at any age. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/EmlynB