Solo acoustic show is music festival teaser

Fresh from a week of dates at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, a Ribble Valley-based singer-songwriter performs in Lancaster this weekend.

David John Jaggs, frontman of indie-pop stalwarts The Ragamuffins, speeds back into Lancaster on Saturday August 27 to play an acoustic show at The Merchants in Meeting House Lane.

David will be performing solo in anticipation of the full six-piece Ragamuffins experience returning to the same venue in just over six weeks time as part of Lancaster Music Festival 2016.

David, who recently did a sterling job compering at Cloudspotting Music Festival in Gisburn Forest, said: “It’s been a busy year for The Ragamuffins as they support March’s brand new Over On The Shipping Forecast record, which has seen the band gig tirelessly across four countries, play bucket loads of festivals big and small and receive national exposure on BBC Radio 2, 6Music and on ITV1 too.

“We’ve co-written a song with the Stax Records legend Steve Cropper and far from resting on our laurels we’re planning on releasing even more new material before the end of the year on our own independent label.”

The band have played previous Lancaster Music Festival sessions and say there are very much looking forward to their gig at this year’s event.

The full band features Will Graham on drums and percussion, Sam Parry on keyboards, piano, baritone saxophone and backing vocals, Florin Ciurariu on trumpet, flugel horn and backing vocals, Xavier Winton on drums, percussion and trumpet, Thomas Fripp on trumpet and guitar and Alex Pearson on bass guitar.

David’s solo show at The Merchants on Saturday night is free entry and starts around 9pm.

Over On The Shipping Forecast is available now at iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

For more information on Lancaster Music Festival, which takes place between October 13 and 17, visit www.lancastermusicfestival.com.