Society goes the distance for youth charity

The Lancaster branch of Yorkshire Building Society will be going the distance today, Thursday, May 25, in support of its charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH).Colleagues at the branch in St Nicholas Arcades will be joining others around the UK in cycling, rowing, running and walking to raise funds for EYH as the Society takes up the challenge of travelling 83,000 kilometres over their three year partnership – one kilometre for every homeless young person in the UK 3-1-5 Health Club have donated the bike to the society to support their fundraising. Colleagues will also be selling cakes and EYH trolley coin key rings in support of the partnership.Joanne Varey, Manager of the Lancaster branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Over the course of the partnership we have set ourselves the challenge to cover a distance of 83,000km, which is over twice the circumference of the Earth, to reflect the 83,000 young people that are homeless in the UK each year.” Visitybs.co.uk/societymatters.

