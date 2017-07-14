Soap stars help firm raise £50k for charity

Some of the country’s favourite TV stars joined nearly 300 guests to raise £50,000 at a ‘Saturday night at the Movies’-themed charity ball held by Pure Leisure Group.

Coronation Street’s Debbie Rush and Julia Goulding joined Eastenders actress Poppy Rush at the glamorous gathering in the grounds of Pure Leisure Group owner John Morphet’s farm near Milnthorpe on July 1. TV’s dapper antiques expert David Harper was the auctioneer at the event, which was held in aid of Cash for Kids – an organisation that works at a local level with children who are disabled, disadvantaged or suffering from abuse or neglect.

Since 2003 the summer fundraiser has been hosted by Pure Leisure Group, which owns a portfolio of luxury golf, holiday lodge and caravan parks as well as the exclusive Royal Westmoreland estate in Barbados. All of the proceeds go to charity and, in total, owner John Morphet believes Pure Leisure Group has raised around £1.2 million for good causes.

“When we held our first charity event 15 years ago we didn’t really know what to expect and every year I’m amazed by the support and generosity of everyone who donates, attends and rallies to raise such a fantastic amount of money,” said the father-of-five.