Snow in Spain as freak winter weather hits

Former landlord of the York Hotel, Mick Dennison, now living on the Costa Blanca in Spain, sent us this piece, about the freak snowfall on the continent.

“I woke up on Wednesday July 18 to a complete whiteout.

“The Montgo mountain that dominates this part of the Costa Blanca was completely obscured by a heavy snowstorm.

“It had been predicted as part of the “Polar Vortex” but only for the higher mountainous area south of us.

“My village of Jesus Pobre, three miles from Javea on the coast, was cut off from two main access roads.

“Even the orange trees got a covering of snow.

“That didn’t upset the locals who were all out gazing unexpectedly at the snow.

“It last snowed 35 years ago. Apart from those who go skiing in Andalusia or northern Spain it would have been a strange phenomenon.

“All local schools were closed.

“Eventually the village council had a JCB with a bulldozer blade clearing the one main road linking the village to the main roads.

“Meanwhile, industrious locals were taking advantage of the conditions using snowboards and surf boards to get about. By lunchtime the snow had stopped and the Montgo national park came spectacularly into view.”