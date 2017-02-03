Snooker: Lamb wins Whitbread Trophy

Trevor Lamb is the new North Lancs area snooker champion after taking victory in a 33-man tournament.

Lamb beat Andy Milliard 3-0 in the final to lift the Whitbread Trophy in the local round of the North West Counties Individual Snooker Championship at Squires Snooker and Sports Bar.

After two comfortable 3-1 wins, Lamb beat James Silverwood, who still has aspirations to make it on the professional tour, by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals.

The eventual champion went two frames up only to be pegged back by a 43 break from Silverwood.

Lamb sealed the win with a 34 break in the fourth before cruising past Alan Pearson in the semi-finals to set up the straightforward win over Milliard.

For his part Milliard was two down against Vinny Gemson in his last eight match but won a close third then dominated the last two frames with breaks of 39 and 49.

He then beat Kyle Brown in the semi-finals.

Danny McDonald’s 78 was the highest break of the day, coming in the third frame of his 3-0 win over Zac McClelland.

The last four will represent the area in the final stages later in the year.