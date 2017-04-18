Snap election “welcomed” in Lancaster and Morecambe

MPs representing Lancaster, Morecambe and the South Lakes have responded to the Prime Minister’s call for a snap election in June.

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris said he welcomed calls for a General Election, to be held on June 8, while Westmorland and Lonsdale MP Tim Farron said it was a chance for people to vote against a “disastrous hard Brexit”.

MPs will vote on the move in Parliament tomorrow, April 19.

Theresa May called a press conference on April 18, saying it was in the national interest, and that an election is the only way to guarantee certainty and stability in the wake of Brexit.

She said that she “reluctantly” came to the conclusion that a vote was necessary, however Downing Street has always denied a vote would be held before the next scheduled election in 2020.

Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith was unavailable for comment.

Carnforth and Millhead city councillor John Reynolds said that if Morecambe and Lunesdale isn’t an “all woman shortlist” he would put his name forward as a candidate.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first.”

Conservative Mr Morris, who won his seat for a second term in May 2015, said: “I welcome the General Election so that we can carry on with more certainty and strong and stable leadership to secure a successful Brexit and more importantly to carry on delivering an increasingly prosperous future for everyone living in Morecambe and Lunesdale.”

Mr Reynolds, who is the chair of the Morecambe and Lunesdale Constituency Labour Party, said: “I’m pleased that Theresa May has given the people of Morecambe and Lunesdale the opportunity to vote on the appalling record of Conservative MP David Morris.

“When we select our candidate, this person will be presenting an alternative to Mr Morris’ version of local representation, one that will focus on reconnecting with people and the communities that this Tory government has left behind.

“Our election pledges will be focused on reversing the terrible performance of Tory economics, investing in our schools, our NHS and rebuilding the social and economic fabric of our towns and villages.”

Liberal Democrat leader Mr Farron, who represents South Lakeland, said: “It is a privilege to be the MP for the area I live in and love, and I am proud of the things we have achieved together over the last 12 years.

“Local people will judge me on my record fighting for the South Lakes.

“We have fought hard for our local health services, and have repeatedly stopped plans to close our hospital and remove vital services.

“Those services are now under renewed threat, as the Conservatives plan to slash £572m from local health services by 2021.

“I will continue to do all I can to fight for local health services.

“This election is an opportunity to send a message to the government that they must fund our health and care services properly.”

He added: “If you want to avoid a disastrous Hard Brexit.

“If you want to keep Britain in the Single Market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance.”

First Minister of Scotland and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon Tweeted: “The Tories see a chance to move the UK to the right, force through a hard Brexit and impose deeper cuts.”

A spokesperson for the Green Party for England and Wales said that “Britain is at a crossroads”.

She said: “Only the Green Party offers a bold, positive vision for a different kind of Britain.

“At this election we will stand for an economy that works for everyone, not just the privileged few; a Britain that’s open to the world and the protection of our precious environment.

“We will stand up to the politics of hatred and division that is scarring our communities and give people across the country a chance to vote for a better Britain.”