Thousands visited the city centre over the weekend to attend the Christmas lights switch on event.

Here are all the pictures from Sunday’s event which saw pop group Five, former JLS member Oritse and a host of other stars take to the stage in Market Square.

Lancaster Christmas Light switch-on

The pictures show crowds, the musicians and ten-year-old Rory Woods and his friends who joined Lancaster Olympian Scott Durant and Santa on stage to switch on the lights.

Pictures by Donna Clifford, The Visitor and Lancaster Guardian.