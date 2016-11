Hundreds took part in the Santa dash around the city centre in aid of the CancerCare charity.

Families and runners dressed as Santa’s to warm up in Market Square before the run through the streets.

From left, Debbie Speight, 41 from Morecambe, Carol Williamson, 44 from Garstang and Helen Harling, 43 from Lancaster after CancerCare's Santa Dash.

Here are just some of the people who took part in the fundraiser on Sunday November 20.