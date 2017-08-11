Sky high video puts Morecambe on map

A video of Morecambe looking stunning from the air is putting the town on the tourism map.

Shot by aerial videographer Colin Aldred on a hot and sunny day, the film shows off the town from above while also highlighting some of our main attractions like the Eric Morecambe Statue and Midland Hotel.

An aerial shot of Morecambe promenade by Colin Aldred of Aerial Artwork.

The video, commissioned by Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID), has been viewed around 40,000 times online.

Brendan Hughes, Morecambe BID chairman, said: “This year Morecambe is very busy.

“The completion of the public realm works on the seafront, and Euston Road, combined with the opening of the Bay Gateway, has certainly put us on the map. The video certainly does Morecambe proud and locals certainly have a lot to be proud of. The festivals and events calendar is fuller than ever and this year BID was the major sponsor of the Morecambe Music Festival which was an outstanding success.”

You can see the video at www.thevisitor.co.uk or The Visitor Facebook page.