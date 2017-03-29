Sky dive for St John's Hospice

Staff and customers at a Garstang pub braved the skies to raise money for St John’s Hospice.

A team of 11 from the King’s Arms, in High Street, descended upon the Black Knights Parachute Centre in Cockerham, raising more than £2,000 to help patients living with life shortening conditions in Wyre and all over North Lancashire and South Lakes.

Manager Lisa Jennings said: “I’ve got married and had three kids and this was the best experience of my life, much to my husband’s dismay.

“We all had a fab time and are so pleased to raised this money for St John’s Hospice. We’re already planning to sign up again for the jump in September.”

The team were joined by 37 others, who, in total raised more than £13,000 for the hospice.

Head of fund-raising at St John’s, Catherine Butterworth, who was also one of the 48 jumpers, said: “Wow, what an amazing experience to join 47 fellow supporters as we all took on the challenge of jumping out of a plane to support St John’s Hospice.

“For some, this challenge was about conquering fears, for others it was an opportunity to raise funds for a local charity close to their hearts. We all had one goal and one challenge, and I felt so privileged to have been part of what can only be described as an amazing and awesome day.”

Following the immense support, Paul Yeoman, owner at Black Knights, announced he is making the hospice his charity of the year.

Due to the incredible demand and success of the event, the hospice will be hosting another event day on the 23rd September this year. Thanks to all who jumped and showed their support and everyone one in the community who has donated.

To take part in the next jump for St John’s, visit http://www.sjhospice.org.uk/jump.

