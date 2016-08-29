Sixty years on and Colin is still in love with the girl next door

Love that blossomed between next door neighbours in Lancaster in the 1950s is still shining brightly 60 years on.

Colin and June Jeremy will be celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary on Monday August 29 with a family dinner at the Garstang Country Hotel and Golf Club.

They found love without having to look too hard or far after Colin moved to Lancaster with his parents in 1950 and soon became very taken with the girl next door.

Love blossomed and a few years later when June was aged 19 and Colin 21 they married on August 29 1956 at the Priory in Lancaster.

Colin started his career on the railways, before accepting a job as a local government officer which helped to get them started with their first home together in Carnforth.

He then became a sales representative for Johnson’s Wax in Lancashire and Cumbria for 25 years, until his early retirement in 1985.

June worked as a ledger clerk in Lancaster, but her real passion had always been for nursing and this ambition was later realised in her role as a nursing auxiliary at the Royal Albert Hospital.

Later came many happy years, working part time night duty at Beaumont Hospital until her retirement in 1986.

They have a son, Andrew, a daughter, Alison, and four grandchildren, Alex, Hannah, Oliver and Thomas.

When their children were young Colin and June lived in Bolton-le-Sands, and a few years later settled in Nether Kellet, where they lived happily for more than 36 years, before returning to Bolton-le-Sands in 2006.

In their retirement Colin and June both like to keep as active as possible; Colin still enjoys doing small DIY jobs in his garage workshop and they both take pleasure from spending time in their large garden and keeping in touch with family and friends.

As a couple they have always shared a real sense of fun and enjoy close relationships with their children and grandchildren.