Singers record charity single for 11-year-old who has cancer

Musicians from the Morecambe and Lancaster area - and a few special guests - are recording a charity single to raise money on behalf of a schoolboy who is battling brain cancer.

The track is a cover version of REM's hit 'Everybody Hurts' and will be released nearer to Christmas to raise money for Team Reece - a charity set up in the name of Reece Holt from Overton.

Reece Holt and Stuart Michaels.

Reece, 11, is undergoing treatment for Malignant Anaplastic Astrocytoma, an extremely rare brain tumour.

Team Reece is a registered charity and has raised tens of thousands of pounds to help children who have cancer.

Recording began on Tuesday at the Slyne studio of drummer and producer Andy Walton, a member of local group Two Stroke Diesel and formerly of 1970s band Kenny who had Top 5 hits with 'The Bump' and 'Fancy Pants'.

Singers who have already recorded vocals on the track include Stuart Michaels, Natasha Bates, duo The Cahoots (Jono Peatman and Christina Pedder), Leah Silva, Bryan Page, Harri Deane, Mandy Butterworth, Chloe Butterworth, Heather Magson, Mark Yates, One Non Blonde and Dominic Clayton.

Natasha Bates recording vocals for the charity single for Team Reece.

The Visitor and Lancaster Guardian content editor Greg Lambert and Bru Wood, landlord of the Palatine pub in Morecambe, have also recorded vocals for the song. Recording is due to be completed today.

The music video is due to be filmed in various local locations on the weekend of November 25 and 26.

Reece was the winner of The Visitor's Sunshine Award for Young Achiever, receiving his award at the Midland Hotel in Morecambe in May 2017.

Stuart Michaels, winner of The Visitor's Sunshine Entertainment Award for 2017, is the main co-ordinator of the project. He previously organised Christmas singles to raise money for local charity Unique Kidz & Co.