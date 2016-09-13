Shop owner’s distress after gang of youths rampages through Heysham village

A Heysham business owner who saw her shop damaged by vandals for the second time has spoken of the heartbreak she once again experienced.

Kath Gregson, who runs Heysham Village Antiques in Main Street, has been left counting the cost after youths smashed the glass in the shop door as they rampaged through the village on Saturday evening.

Heysham Jubilee Institute, where a 75-year-old man was assaulted.

The 80-year-old, who was born in Heysham and took over her parents’ shop in 1980, said she was alerted to the incident just after 8pm.

“My neighbours called on me to say that my window had been put through,” she said. “This is the second time it has happened. I just can’t go through this any more, it’s heartbreaking. All I want is a happy, simple life, that’s all I ask for, I don’t want to lose any more money.

“We have got a nice village and then people come and spoil it. It’s very upsetting. It needs stopping but how do you stop it? I just cannot understand what they get out of doing things like this.”

The vandalism was among a spate of incidents caused as up to 50 youths ran amok in Heysham. Police found criminal damage caused to flower beds, a bus shelter and the antique shop window.

Kath Gregson outside her antique shop in Heysham that was damaged by vandals

A 75-year-old man was also punched to the ground and kicked after he is believed to have confronted the gang outside Heysham Jubilee Institute, where he was cleaning the snooker tables. He is now recovering from the ordeal.

Several youths were escorted from the area, while two 15-year-old boys from Heysham were arrested at the scene, one on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting a police officer and one on suspicion of assault – ABH.

Both have now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A third arrest was made on Monday afternoon.

Sgt Adie Knowles of Morecambe Police said: “We would like to reassure residents in the area that we are taking this incident extremely seriously and thorough enquiries are ongoing so we can piece together exactly what happened. We have also stepped up patrols in the area and would urge anybody who sees any suspicious behaviour to report it to police on 101.”